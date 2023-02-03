Fixed some bugs and added comma display function (with defections)

〇Rainbow tactical mythology's 4G cost was incorrect and has been corrected.

△ Comma display has been implemented, but there are still many problems.

(Some of the problems are that the comma display is not implemented in some places, or the width of the text is too wide and makes it difficult to read.)

) We would like to fix this as much as possible, but it is difficult to do so due to various specification problems, so we cannot or will not be able to fix it until much later.

(The comma display on the clear screen requires a lot of UI adjustment, and we would like to be able to display the history of Legacy as well, so we plan to do this together with the comma display. It will probably be more than a few months from now.)

〇Fixed a problem that Slant warp cannot be triggered unless you have more than 2 MP.

〇The effect when unlocking Nexusmedal was not new graphic, so it has been fixed.

×The problem of not being able to raise the level in promotion has not been fixed yet.(Chapter6-3)

The next update (implementation of new stages) is scheduled for the end of next week, but we don't know what will happen yet. Please do not expect too much and wait patiently.