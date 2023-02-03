-
Optimized the research method of science and technology, now research technology can be added to the cohort study
-
Fixed an issue where you could click to other buildings when opening the library interface
-
Fixed the problem of not showing the works in the warehouse in the cabinet of the Collection of Sutras
-
Fixed the mismatch between the performance of projectiles such as dust sword and fire and the actual collision
-
Fixed the problem of not getting projectiles after leveling up skills such as evil Blood and virtual light environment
-
Optimized the description text of some skills and upgrade effects
-
After the disciple broke through the realm, he increased the growth of home attributes such as entertainment and socializing
-
Optimized the text of Tao style description
-
Different home properties are designed for different Tao bodies to grow, such as the earth body to gain extra physical strength to grow
山门与幻境 update for 3 February 2023
V0.0.0.13 update on February 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update