 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 3 February 2023

V0.0.0.13 update on February 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10467555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized the research method of science and technology, now research technology can be added to the cohort study

  2. Fixed an issue where you could click to other buildings when opening the library interface

  3. Fixed the problem of not showing the works in the warehouse in the cabinet of the Collection of Sutras

  4. Fixed the mismatch between the performance of projectiles such as dust sword and fire and the actual collision

  5. Fixed the problem of not getting projectiles after leveling up skills such as evil Blood and virtual light environment

  6. Optimized the description text of some skills and upgrade effects

  7. After the disciple broke through the realm, he increased the growth of home attributes such as entertainment and socializing

  8. Optimized the text of Tao style description

  9. Different home properties are designed for different Tao bodies to grow, such as the earth body to gain extra physical strength to grow

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link