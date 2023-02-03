V0.0.0.13 update on February 3

Optimized the research method of science and technology, now research technology can be added to the cohort study

Fixed an issue where you could click to other buildings when opening the library interface

Fixed the problem of not showing the works in the warehouse in the cabinet of the Collection of Sutras

Fixed the mismatch between the performance of projectiles such as dust sword and fire and the actual collision

Fixed the problem of not getting projectiles after leveling up skills such as evil Blood and virtual light environment

Optimized the description text of some skills and upgrade effects

After the disciple broke through the realm, he increased the growth of home attributes such as entertainment and socializing

Optimized the text of Tao style description