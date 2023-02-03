 Skip to content

Corn Defenders update for 3 February 2023

New Options

Corn Defenders update for 3 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Options are now available in the options menu
Including -
.Skiing Difficulty: change how fast you move during the skiing minigame
.Legacy Mode: allows the player to enter in a area in a very old version of corn defenders

Changed files in this update

