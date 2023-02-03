New Options are now available in the options menu
Including -
.Skiing Difficulty: change how fast you move during the skiing minigame
.Legacy Mode: allows the player to enter in a area in a very old version of corn defenders
Corn Defenders update for 3 February 2023
New Options
New Options are now available in the options menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update