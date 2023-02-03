Small February Patch

Small gameplay updates:
- Snap Trap 2000 now triggers on any sabotage attempt and cannot be destroy (we realize that this makes sabotage even weaker, and we'll be looking to buff it in a subsequent patch)
- Accuse has been disabled for 5-player games because it provides too much information at lower player counts
QoL Updates:
- The hotkey 'V' toggles the mic volume of everyone else at once. Useful for streaming
- New accounts now have a pre-set emote loadout
Localization
- Web build now available in Korean and Chinese
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused one of the house to not be able to emote
- Fixed a bug where a players 'mic off' icon wasn't appear while in tower
- Fixed a bug where players Pixie color highlight would change when other players changed their color
- Fixed a bug that was causing the final nomination warning to appear too man times
- Card calculations now have a server-side check to prevent cheating
- Fixed a bug that would cause things to occasionally break when one Werebunny blessed another Werebunny that had Hypnotic Eyes
Changed files in this update