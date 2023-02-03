Winter Update (v1.5.7)

Hi everyone!

Super Gear Quest's Winter Update is here! This will be the last update in a while, as I have to shift focus a little to my next game (Solarblade), but it's one of the bigger updates the game has gotten.

This time there's a good bunch of new content, as well as a lot of changes and improvements. The game is also 50% off for the occasion!

Anyways, patch notes below!

Patch Notes

New Stuff

Added a new optional area in Mt. Mokula! Can be accessed as soon as you get there in the story, but it also has a section which can only be accessed in the post-game

Added a new post-game side quest! You can find it in the optional area mentioned above

Added 2 new bosses! Just like the new side quest, these can be found in the new optional area. Both of these bosses can also be found in Boss Rush, and one of them has an X version if you revisit it after beating the game

Added a special new background element that will randomly appear in certain areas once you've completed the True Ending and reached the post-game! (Note that this only appears after completing the new side quest)

Finally expanded more on Kewtia! If you've reached Kewtia in the post-game, you can now explore a little more of it and talk to many more characters there (most notably, you can enter the palace finally)

Added a special reward room in the Haunted Chateau Cellar area! This room opens up if you've beaten both the bosses there. If you already beat them after the Halloween update came out, make sure to go there and claim your rewards!

Added some ammo refill stations to the Haunted Chateau Cellar area, and a new shortcut back from one of the bosses (mostly because otherwise you'd be stuck there until the boss was beaten, if you hadn't beaten it or it's X version yet)

Added some save stations to the optional Impact Crater caves, to make it less annoying to go back if you die to the spikes

Added a new NPC in the Grassfields which tells you about the Item Finder and the general location of it (and I guess also foreshadows Crystal Steppe as well, but that's just a bonus). As the Item Finder is a very useful item hidden away in a less commonly visited area in the game, so having an NPC mention that it exists helps

Changes & Improvements

Improved some platforming physics a bit, making physics with platforms in particular a bit less janky. Mainly done to try prevent the common case where the player "lands" on a platform while still beneath it (especially while moving upwards after a jump). It can still be done, but should be a lot more precise as the player has to reach a relatively low vertical speed to "land" while inside a platform (unlike before where it'd happen all the time even while in full jump speed upward). Hopefully this doesn't break any existing places or interactions in the game (I tried to make sure at least, lol)

Starter / Avatar Duo will now draw in items near them by default (Starter's Charge Shot is obviously still a better way to do this, having a much larger radius and pulling items in much faster, but I figured a passive item pull would make item collecting just slightly more convenient)

Improved some True Boss Rush logic: Optional bosses will now only appear in Boss Rush if you've beaten them in the main game first. This is mainly to prevent the player from being "spoiled" by seeing them in Boss Rush without having actually encountered them before (as well as the confusion that could result from that)

Updated Pauline's sprites slightly in general, and also gave her a better-looking and more unique sprite for a specific encounter with her in Rainhalls. Also updated her gun to be more accurate to the actual design (and less of a recolor of Starter's wave)

The Streal boss fight now has an actual physical barrier that prevents the player from leaving the room (instead of an invisible wall), which should look more polished

Made the first Ancient Weapon fight slightly easier with a bit less hp

Made phase 2 of the Block Bots boss fight slightly easier, as each one has a bit less health than before

Made the True Final Boss slightly easier, by having it drop a bit more hearts throughout the fight (I've been on the fence about making this boss too easy, but decided that some more health drops may make the fairly long boss fight slightly easier to get through)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where if you reached certain stat levels (ex: more than 30 HP as Avatar Duo), it wouldn't increase any further. This was only possible to reach with Avatar Duo to their newest level that was added a few updates back (as this gives them access to an extra health upgrade, which made it possible to go past 30 HP, but you would gain nothing and stay at 30 HP). This cap has been removed entirely for the time being

Fixed Mad Butler X only being called Mad Butler during the boss fight

Fixed a bug with the Streal boss fight where you could walk out of the boss room and be behind an invisible wall during the fight

Fixed a bug with NPCs that had random dialogue, but only 2 different lines or so. If you talked to them, and then tried talking to them again once or twice, you'd be unable to talk to them more (only known case was Pauline in Kewtia)

