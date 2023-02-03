hotfix + some new stuff

So, I screwed up again and the last build (possibly last few builds) had greatly reduced damage for elves and 0 damage from all other races whenever you picked a race. Because this bug only kicks in when you switch a race and I use human for testing (the extra dice is useful in getting armaments to 5 quicker) I didn't notice before. Whoops...

Anyway, I've left a few more of the new armaments in the card selection list. They are all done but I'm saving some for a full patch. New armaments:

Artifact: Fire Lire - shoot one of three musical notes that explode on impact with an enemy.

One is a mine: it stays still and you can lure enemies over it. Another fires off quickly in a spiral. The

third moves around the screen erratically. At level 5 all 3 are fired at once.

Spells: Typhoon and Arcane fist.

Typhoon fires a quasi-living wave of water that strikes fear into the heart of anything it bulldozes through. At level 5 another typhoon is created at the location of the enemy that triggered it and moving towards you, sweeping through the same area twice.

Arcane fist rapidly fires... an arcane fist. The fist as slightly shorter range than most aura trigger weapons but does decent damage, has very low cooldown and inflicts random status effects when it hits an enemy. At level 5 it can fire a burst of fists all around you.

Power: Serpent call - fires venomous fangs that inflict plague in random directions. It also has a chance to summon a stationary snake that also fires fangs at nearby enemies. The chance to summon

a snake increases with attribute level. This is not considered a summon spell so things that affect summon spells (like the Gate skill) does not increase its cooldown, but things that affect summons (like

Leadership) do affect the snakes. I forgot what it does at level 5, I think it adds an instant kill chance

for normal enemies.

Anyway, enjoy. I'm likely going to split the next patch in two so I can get the main stuff that's almost done (armaments, classes, and main levels) out ASAP, then take a small break before finishing off what's left.