Share · View all patches · Build 10467134 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.5I

Optimized and readded option to left click ai characters to select them

Fixed selecting characters breaking randomly or after restarting from main menu

Fixed AI pushing player and getting too close when told to follow the player

Fixed AI walking in place behind trucks when spawning