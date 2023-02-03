- Fixed a problem with AI at the "Factory" level
- Improved details on "Shopping District" level
- Improved textures of Victor's clothes
- Aligned the game launcher elements
- Now after subquest in the Mine game returns the player's character in Suburbs
- Changed the logic of invisible walls on "Road to Schweitzer" level
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 3 February 2023
Patch 0.9.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update