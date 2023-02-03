 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 3 February 2023

Patch 0.9.4

Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem with AI at the "Factory" level
  • Improved details on "Shopping District" level
  • Improved textures of Victor's clothes
  • Aligned the game launcher elements
  • Now after subquest in the Mine game returns the player's character in Suburbs
  • Changed the logic of invisible walls on "Road to Schweitzer" level
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

