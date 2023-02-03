Music for your ear holes

2 music tracks have been written and implemented. Along with the an actual title on the title screen.
The metal stage has also had some changes to help make it easier to understand and to reach the boss.
Note: due to the changes of how volume is adjusted, previous players may experience volume louder than they had previously set. Just open the options menu while playing and move the appropriate volume slider left.
1675388685
- Changing effect volume now plays a sample effect
- Added code to play music for scenes
- Added linear fade in and out for music
- Added music for time stage
- Added music for nature stage
- Added some missing, guarding collision tiles in metal stage
- Added more health refills to metal stage
- Added title text to title screen
- Added full palette loading to title screen
- Volume sliders mapping to actual volume remapped
- Default volume levels changed for new save data
- Updated Unity from 2020.3.43 to 2020.3.44
- Swapped a magic refill for a health refill in metal stage
- Increased height of some ladders in metal stage
- Sawblade sprites changed to have a skull printed on them
- Fixed scripting define symbol platform dependency
- Moved position of press start text on title screen
- Removed obsolete death zones under metal stage
- Removed excess collision tiles from metal stage
Changed files in this update