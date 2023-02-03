Music for your ear holes

2 music tracks have been written and implemented. Along with the an actual title on the title screen.

The metal stage has also had some changes to help make it easier to understand and to reach the boss.

Note: due to the changes of how volume is adjusted, previous players may experience volume louder than they had previously set. Just open the options menu while playing and move the appropriate volume slider left.

Changing effect volume now plays a sample effect

Added code to play music for scenes

Added linear fade in and out for music

Added music for time stage

Added music for nature stage

Added some missing, guarding collision tiles in metal stage

Added more health refills to metal stage

Added title text to title screen

Added full palette loading to title screen

Volume sliders mapping to actual volume remapped

Default volume levels changed for new save data

Updated Unity from 2020.3.43 to 2020.3.44

Swapped a magic refill for a health refill in metal stage

Increased height of some ladders in metal stage

Sawblade sprites changed to have a skull printed on them

Fixed scripting define symbol platform dependency

Moved position of press start text on title screen