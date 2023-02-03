Minor Patch 1.2.2 - New World Event, Pets and Bugfixes

For the full version of patch notes, visit: https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/minor-patch-1-2-2

Patch Type: Minor

Patch Number: 1.2.2

PTR Date: Feb 2, 2023

Release Date or Window: Feb 9-15, 2023

We're excited to announce our latest patch - Minor 1.2.2! This patch is focused mainly around bug fixes and performance improvements, but we're also introducing new pets and a brand new limited time event foreshadowing the content of our next major update. The foreshadowing event and its rewards will only be available until the launch of 1.3, so get out there, Agent!

Play on the Minor 1.2.2 PTR for 4 hours to earn the character title "Support Star". Note: when playing on PTR character titles are not synced with Live, so you may not see all your titles on PTR.

New Content

Added the Amara's Wings capturable creature & pet.

Added the Mecha Dingbo pet for users who pre order Zenith on PS VR2 to use later.

Added the Baby Arboruht pet.

Added the Celebration Cake for Zenith's birthday celebration!

Added the Lovely Cupcake in celebration of Valentine's day and the upcoming login event.

Added in new Skyward world boss event.

Added Fallen Friend, Dazzling Fallen Friend, and Precursor Fallen Friend pets

Added in new Fallen monsters for the world boss event.

All Dazzling creatures now grant XP to their non-dazzling counterparts.

Updated the Invasion cutscene during Day 4 of the Academy

Implemented new voice moderation tool to improve community safety, see full blogpost here: https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/improving-community-safety

Updated our Terms of Service (ToS) in relation to ToxMod. All players will have to re-accept the ToS to * play once 1.2.2 releases.

Re-tuned Arboruht to be a more difficult challenge.

Updated pet perks to be more balanced

Reduced speed gain from the Speedy pet perk

Reduced rage gain from the Gladiator pet perk

Updated the Zenith game credits to reflect new staff.

Updated Agent Rank rewards to include new recipes.

Added in a new lifeskills icon to replace the cooking pot.

Resolved Issues

Fixed a bug that could cause a player's friends list to appear blank [Player Top Issues]

Fixed weekly quest reset timer to avoid issues where it was incorrect for certain timezones.

Fixed an issue with player loading if you logged out or crashed while in a portal. [Player Top Issues]

Fixed Obsidian Shroud Godstone modifier, as well as any Culling Beam modifiers that triggered on hitting enemies. Multiple sources.

Fixed Fastball weapon modifier. Multiple sources

Fixed Mortal Skewer Blademaster Legendary Weapon perk. Multiple sources

Fixed how weapon modifiers are triggered when attacking. Weapons will now properly use the modifiers that are equipped and not other weapons you have.

Fixed an issue with the Agent Rank UI so it now returns to the previously selected screen when re-opening it.

Fixed infusion costs for Twilight Athenaeum sets.

Fixed an issue where Winter Coins & Winter Nog could not be equipped to a quickslot [Player Top Issues]

Fixed an issue with the BladeMaster Foeseeker VFX that would cause an overly-intense flare.

Fixed an issue with the Beetle pet's skills sometimes showing incorrect icons.

Fixed an issue with certain actions in game giving you duplicate popups

Fixed an issue with comfort settings causing other settings to reset.

Added a mechanism to free memory for PS5 and PS4.

Added an instant teleport back to the Academy starting point if user falls off.

Updated the Essence Mage Tank Blocking tutorial to clarify that they can do it in Academy training, and it unlocks permanently at level 7. [Player Top Issues]

Known Issues