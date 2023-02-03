 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 3 February 2023

Server Maintenance February 2nd @ 6PM PST

Deck Defenders update for 3 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Due to some issues happening I'm going to be bring down the servers and doing some emergency maintenance.

There will be a client update as well.

Thanks,
EmuPanda

