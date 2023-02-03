Update Notes For February 2nd, 2023

Reduced the rate at which CPU players shoot projectiles when on casual difficulty

Fixed the secret unlockable option for time trials mode always showing as 'On' when grand prix difficulty was set to medium, even when it was actually off internally

The title screen now shows 'v1.0.2' in the bottom right; if you want to play online with friends, please make sure you all have the same version

If there are any other bugs or issues that I've missed, please let me know and I'll do my best to fix them!