FurBalls Racing update for 3 February 2023

Update Notes For February 2nd, 2023

Build 10466960

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the rate at which CPU players shoot projectiles when on casual difficulty
  • Fixed the secret unlockable option for time trials mode always showing as 'On' when grand prix difficulty was set to medium, even when it was actually off internally
  • The title screen now shows 'v1.0.2' in the bottom right; if you want to play online with friends, please make sure you all have the same version

If there are any other bugs or issues that I've missed, please let me know and I'll do my best to fix them!

