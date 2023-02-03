Cyberscape Alpha 0.3.2

The following changes are to prevent the snowballing nature the endgame can have and to make the game overall more difficult.

Map

Adjusted prices to doors around the map

Heroes

Norman

Reduced Crit Chance to 10% (was 15%)

Increased Dash Cooldown to 7 (was 5)

Decreased Dash Speed to 6 (was 7)

Decreased Dash Length to 0.35 (was 0.5)

Increased Gun Shield Cooldown to 20 (was 15)

Norman is a powerhouse and needed to be toned down to a level more like Specter. Decreasing his speed and increasing his gun shield cooldown should allow for more strategic play. In the future Norman's gun shield will receive health.

Specter

Health Regen Rate increased to 1 (was 0.5)

Increased Spread to 5 (was 3)

Specter's health regen was hard to notice and took a very long time to heal, this change should help Specter's survivability. His sniper is very accurate and was hard to notice the old spread so items that reduce the spread felt meaningless, this change should give those items more value to Specter.

Vending Machines

Weapon Vending Machine

Base price increased to 200 (was 100)

Price Multiplier increased to 200 (was 150)

Max Price increased to 10000 (was 1500)

Movement Vending Machine

Price Multiplier increased to 500 (was 250)

Max Price increased to 15000 (was 1500)

Health Vending Machine

Base Price Increased to 100 (was 50)

Price Multiplier Increased to 150 (was 50)

Max price Increased to 5000 (was 1500)

Hero Vending Machine

Base Price increased to 1500 (was 500)

Price Multiplier increased to 500 (was 150)

Max price increased to 50000 (was 1500)

These changes to the vending machines should prevent the snowballing nature the endgame to prevent walking up the a vending machine and spamming items.

Items

Stronger Bullets

Damage reduced to 10% (was 30%)

Dead Eye

Crit chance reduced to 50% (was 100%)

Armor Piercing Rounds

No longer increase damage

Bulletproof Vest

Increases armor bonus to 50 (was 20)

Juggernaut

Reduces speed by 2 (was 1)

Master Dodger

Decreases bonuses to 10% (was 15%)

Medieval Shield

Increases armor bonus to 50 (was 10)

Pointy Rounds

Reduced bonuses to 10% (was 20%)

Running Shoes

Speed increase reduced to 0.25 (was 0.5)

Sugar Rush Soda

Reduced bonus to 10% (was 20%)

High Energy Rounds

Increased damage bonus to 20 (was 10)

Increased Mag cap to -2 (was -3)

Weapon Tuner

Reduced crit chance to 5% (was 10%)

Reduced damage bonus to 5% (was 10%)

Decreased mag bonus to 5 (was 10)

Fixed Hot Rounds from not increasing spread

These items were very overpowered when multiple copies were in play. These changes allow for them to still give powerful bonuses especially when stacked but should keep the difficulty instead of turning the game to EZ mode.

Thanks everyone for playing and have fun with the changes!