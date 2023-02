The Trasamire Campaigns is here!

Discover the world of Trasamire, a kingdom shaped by bloodlust, war, and scheming royals. Play through the game's five main campaigns, and shape the tangled story of the kingdom's first civil war. Then play on for hours more, with infinitely configurable custom skirmish and local multiplayer maps.

Thanks to everyone who waited patiently for the full release - and good luck with your conquest!

-Gemcutter Games