- Updated Mission 9 Cut scenes and puzzles
- Added Press Space to Continue after the Bible Bonus
- Altered start direction and camera in the direction of where the player should go for missions 1-9
- Updated Ancient Relic Bonus Objective text to be more eye-friendly
Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 3 February 2023
v1.0.14 Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update