Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 3 February 2023

v1.0.14 Build

Build 10466483

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Mission 9 Cut scenes and puzzles
  • Added Press Space to Continue after the Bible Bonus
  • Altered start direction and camera in the direction of where the player should go for missions 1-9
  • Updated Ancient Relic Bonus Objective text to be more eye-friendly

