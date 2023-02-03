Being able to do something when your hired help dies (other than harvest the body, of course), has been requested for a very, very long time, and now here it is. Attend the wake, hunt down the killers, find out their motives and exact revenge -- or not. It's up to you.

We've also added a new street war mechanic that's been simmering away for a long time -- your specific teams getting attacked, instead of it always being your hired help taking the brunt of it. Plus we cleaned up and tweaked a whole load of other stuff at the same time.

For the rest, keep reading...

Dead man cares?, a new repeatable mechanic for responding to one of your crew dying suspiciously.

Street war mechanics have been updated.

-- Specific teams can now be targeted.

-- Your enemy has a Brutality level.

-- Some cards now appear outside the War deck.

-- Guns'n'ammo has had some work.

-- Various cards can now be temporarily hidden.

-- Your enemy will now be guaranteed the initiative if you keep it for too long.

-- Amongst other things.

There's some more Projects content, especially Sidewalk cafés.

There are some more random events at Cluster.

There's a bit more Ann content.

There's a tiny bit more Irene content.

There's a little bit of new stuff for a couple of mutations.

Some player characters can now choose a physical sexual quirk.

All vehicle cards from the deck are now mandatory.

Made some tweaks to hunting mechanics.

You can now buy Strong acid.

You can now buy Body bags.

NPCs will now be unhappy if you keep hanging up on them when they call with Something on their mind.

-- Only implemented for a couple of them so far.

You can now temporarily hide Talking to... cards.

On A body, removed the requirement for zero Evidence to remove the corpse.

You can now very rarely send bodies found in the Projects to the Backstreet Clinic.

You now need a body bag to transport a corpse.

You can now create a Clean-up crew in the slums.

You can now work with your Assassination squad in the slums.

Removed the limitation on using Working your crews over and over on the same team.

You can need to have given your teams enough gear before you can train with them or use Working your crews.

-- These last two only implemented for a couple of teams so far.

You now risk gaining mental health disorders if your Cracking up gets too high.

Changed the way that the Sex toys slot is given.

Increased the rate at which high level moods can drop later in the game.

Renamed Quirk/Lover to Quirk/Romantic.

Made Overtraining a visible stat.

New artwork.

The roadmap has been updated.

Fixed problems with the selling price of diamonds and prescription drugs when doing a deal.

Fixed the the vehicle slot being locked even if all vehicle-related cards have been played (probably).

Fixed incorrect hover text on Course/Finish.

Fixed finding one of your girls ODed not removing them from your count.

Fixed some bugs with hunting Mavis.

Fixed manually clearing your hand not reducing Sliding through the city.

Fixed the Close companions slot not being restored immediately when leaving jail.

Fixed Late last night not activating.

Fixed a problem with Alessandra's warning and being marked as a vampire.

Fixed a bug with Overtraining not always being applied properly.

Fixed a problem with repeating The only resort.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!