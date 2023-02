Share · View all patches · Build 10466383 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 01:09:22 UTC by Wendy

-Made Flailing Fetus' and Freakazoid threats crushable

-Added shove-able block to strategic points in the graveyard area

-Made Goopers auto-pop 3 seconds earlier

-Made Spores auto-pop 2 seconds earlier

-Darkened the sky over the clouds in the Lair area

-Moved some layers in the Frozen North

-Added new text to many of the already placed signs