Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 3 February 2023

Patch 2/2/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10466327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Temporarily set terrain back to the old mode. It repeats more but it will be rehauled soon.
-Fixed "Open Map" in the editor menu after the main menu screen
-Fixed "Save As" in editor
-Fixed being able to name a map in "map options" in the editor
-Fixed being able to test in the editor by pressing T. Lets you set your controller now

