Playtest #20 - It's Trippy!

It's Trippy! Dedicated servers 7pm-10pm local each night for NA, EU and OCE starting February 3rd at 12PM AEDT.

Tripwires, side objectives and feedback fixes make up the majority up this update. We have also reduced the glow of the Obscurity in first person considerably so it is no longer a solar flare when running about in Tank stance. This month's research loadout is Strung. Special thanks also goes out to those who provided some good feedback from the last playtest!

From February 3rd at 12PM AEDT until February 10th at 12PM AEDT:

Official dedicated servers will be live on each night of the playtest from 7pm-10pm for NA, EU and OCE (Dedicated server local times can be viewed from within the main menu) .

. P2P is available all week long.

Dedicated server events, community discussions, polls and regional LFG channels can be found via the Community Discord.

Everyone is welcome to Request Access and participate in any or all playtests. Please also Wishlist the game if you enjoy it or want to keep up to date on its progress, as this helps us a lot.

Patch notes for this release: v0.37