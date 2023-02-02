Avani Version 1.1.0 - Major Game Update

Hi players!

We're happy to announce that Avani's been updated today! From new language additions, to game tweaks and bug fixes, your experience will be better than ever. Take a look at what we've done below!

Translations

Added Simplified Chinese translation for the full game.

Made a small fix on the Galician translation.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Disabled resource hot reloading: resources' last write time is no longer checked each frame.

Cleaned up some parts of the game code that would eat up some CPU cycles unnecessarily.

Removed confusing bell that spawned slimes indefinitely in the fire temple.

Fixed a bad placed tile in the forest level.

Be sure to tell us what you think of the game through the Steam Forums and reviews. We look forward to reading your feedback!