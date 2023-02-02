First day patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10466097 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 23:46:38 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to user feedback, the following bugs were found and fixed:

Eliminated the possibility of desynchronization (lag) animation for some users

You can now specify a space and the letter ё in the player's name

Gallery on page 4 and 5 in the locked state no longer moves to the side

Fixed minor typos in the "About the game" section

Increased the cross for closing the windows "Inventory", "Map", "Help"

Fixed a bug with the output of the description text in the inventory beyond the frame

Fixed several places with no English translation

To all users - thanks for the feedback. I hope this update will make your gaming experience even more enjoyable.