 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Посылка update for 2 February 2023

First day patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10466097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to user feedback, the following bugs were found and fixed:

  • Eliminated the possibility of desynchronization (lag) animation for some users
  • You can now specify a space and the letter ё in the player's name
  • Gallery on page 4 and 5 in the locked state no longer moves to the side
  • Fixed minor typos in the "About the game" section
  • Increased the cross for closing the windows "Inventory", "Map", "Help"
  • Fixed a bug with the output of the description text in the inventory beyond the frame
  • Fixed several places with no English translation

To all users - thanks for the feedback. I hope this update will make your gaming experience even more enjoyable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2266581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link