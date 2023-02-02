First day patch

Thanks to user feedback, the following bugs were found and fixed:
- Eliminated the possibility of desynchronization (lag) animation for some users
- You can now specify a space and the letter ё in the player's name
- Gallery on page 4 and 5 in the locked state no longer moves to the side
- Fixed minor typos in the "About the game" section
- Increased the cross for closing the windows "Inventory", "Map", "Help"
- Fixed a bug with the output of the description text in the inventory beyond the frame
- Fixed several places with no English translation
To all users - thanks for the feedback. I hope this update will make your gaming experience even more enjoyable.
Changed files in this update