 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 2 February 2023

2nd lobby list patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10466089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed some problems causing users to accidentally join lobbies, updated the layout, and added sorting options. still trying to figure out why it won't display all of the lobbies. stay tuned

Changed files in this update

Depot 2232859
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link