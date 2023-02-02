fixed some problems causing users to accidentally join lobbies, updated the layout, and added sorting options. still trying to figure out why it won't display all of the lobbies. stay tuned
Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 2 February 2023
2nd lobby list patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update