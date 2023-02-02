 Skip to content

Krek Da Frog update for 2 February 2023

New Ladderboard!

Share · View all patches · Build 10466080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi frogers,

I was thinking about how to enrich this project, and I think Krek Da Frog needed more challenges, so I added a "Most Eaten Butterflies" leaderboard, where you can fight with other frogers for the first place.

Good luck!

