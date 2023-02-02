v0.5.79
-Increased Mega Golem thrown rock damage from 150 to 450
-Improved Golem and Mega Golem animation logic
-Fixed Blue shield health bar not animating
-Fixed Titan not attacking the player upon taking damage from long range, if the low Titan Attack Proximity was set to low on in Settings
Breakwaters update for 2 February 2023
Titan combat and health bars improvement
