 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 2 February 2023

Titan combat and health bars improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 10466054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.79
-Increased Mega Golem thrown rock damage from 150 to 450
-Improved Golem and Mega Golem animation logic
-Fixed Blue shield health bar not animating
-Fixed Titan not attacking the player upon taking damage from long range, if the low Titan Attack Proximity was set to low on in Settings

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link