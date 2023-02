Share · View all patches · Build 10466010 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 23:39:19 UTC by Wendy

-Added aesthetic design to much the Frozen Norths area's lower areas

-Added a few new sprites

-Design additions to the Lair area

-Ambient sound trigger fix when player moves from the Morbid Temple back to the Desolate Mass area

-Added new logic to many of the overworld gates to allow layer positioning based on the player's positioning

-Added new lines to the randomly generated thought process to now total 2050 lines of potential text