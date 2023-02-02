 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 2 February 2023

Update 0.8.4522a

Share · View all patches · Build 10465995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

Fixed regression bug that caused commands not to be launched in a safe mode Terminal, throwing the error "script is not attached to any existing terminal"

Changed files in this update

Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link