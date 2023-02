Share · View all patches · Build 10465976 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 23:32:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.5H

Fixed not being able to use the control settings in Manhattan, Montgomery County, and the Fire Academy

Fixed AI not pumping water on many of the engines

Fixed doors on the Medic in MC materials being different

Fixed Manhattan minimap being upside down when enlarged

Fixed the Division 4 mesh missing

Fixed water material breaking sometimes when spraying water with the hose