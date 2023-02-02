Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU10]

Hello players,

A lot of the building options have had the cost reduced, to encourage players to build bigger homes with less trips between gathering resources and building. This might eventually be increased again, but not until an option to transport more resources at once has been implemented. If you still feel that some are too expensive/cheap/should be adjusted, I'd love to hear your feedback.

New

Building cost reduced for log window frames 8 > 6

Building cost reduced for split wood window frames 8 > 6 split wood

Building cost reduced for log door frames 8 > 5

Building cost reduced for log door frames 8 > 4

Building cost reduced for log floor 10 > 6

Building cost reduced for split wood floor 13 > 6 split wood

Building cost reduced for log roof corners 15 > 7

Building cost reduced for log roof center 17 > 8

Destroying structures/decoration built by stick or stone now adds the resources back to the inventory instead of spawning it.

Fixes