DzombZ update for 2 February 2023

Fixing some Bugs for all Chapters

Build 10465943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 1 :
Fixing Walkable area in Chapter 1 (the monster now can't walk through some objects)
Fixing Medicine HP and Syringe HP
Fixing Killing the boss with Axe in chapter 1 (You can't Kill him with the axe)

Chapter 2 :
Adding Lights in Chapter 2 (Hospital)
Adding Little time to the boss in the hospital
Fixing some zombies women bug in the hospital

Chapter 3:
Fixing tge City (chapter) 3Walkable area
Adding a little bit light in the city
Fixing Falling from roof Damage
Fixing the City Lever

Chapter4:
Fixing Garden chapter 4 Cutscene animation
Adding more Light for the Lantern
Adding lantern Range

Note : this update can affect some Saved games but only for chapter 3 , so if you face any problem just restart the chapter 3 , thank you :)

