Fixing some Bugs for all Chapters

Build 10465943 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Chapter 1 :

Fixing Walkable area in Chapter 1 (the monster now can't walk through some objects)

Fixing Medicine HP and Syringe HP

Fixing Killing the boss with Axe in chapter 1 (You can't Kill him with the axe)

Chapter 2 :

Adding Lights in Chapter 2 (Hospital)

Adding Little time to the boss in the hospital

Fixing some zombies women bug in the hospital

Chapter 3:

Fixing tge City (chapter) 3Walkable area

Adding a little bit light in the city

Fixing Falling from roof Damage

Fixing the City Lever

Chapter4:

Fixing Garden chapter 4 Cutscene animation

Adding more Light for the Lantern

Adding lantern Range

Note : this update can affect some Saved games but only for chapter 3 , so if you face any problem just restart the chapter 3 , thank you :)