Version 1.0

The game has been released!
Release! In general, the core of the game was ready quite a long time ago, but the planned faction of robots, as well as 'hanging' bugs prevented the release from early access. But now the game is finally out :)
This update itself is not too big. The thing is that you want to come out of the early access with the most stable version, so the number of changes in it is minimal.
Changelist:
- Fixes: corrected some grammatical and stylistic errors.
- Added free starter pack (junkyard).
- Holding shift now also affects the battery button on the energy screen.
