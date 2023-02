Vegetables! 🌽🍠πŸ₯•πŸ₯”πŸ₯’ This week we started adding new plants for farming. You can now grow corn in Crushed, and we will continue to add more plants to the game. See you next Thursday!

Added plant "Corn".

Added item "Corn Seed".

Added item "Corn".

