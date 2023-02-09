Monthly Update: New minion outfits, Dutch, and Japanese translations

Here is another hot and fresh Bone's Cafe update!
Version: 1.0.10 patch notes:
New Features
- Added Japanese and Dutch language support
- Added 6 new Server and Chef outfit sets
Changes
- Optimized some code in the kitchen menu UI and furniture placement.
- Adjusted Customer and Player sprites
Bug fixes
- Separated UI SFX from Master volume settings.
- Fixed an issue where furniture setup mode would be laggy with multiple players.
- The names of characters in scene clips are now being translated.
- “-99 player disconnected” bug fixed when player controller disconnected.
Other
We’ve mostly been working on the Switch port this month.
Happy cooking!
Changed files in this update