Bone's Cafe update for 9 February 2023

Monthly Update: New minion outfits, Dutch, and Japanese translations

Share · View all patches · Build 10465786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is another hot and fresh Bone's Cafe update!

Version: 1.0.10 patch notes:
New Features

  • Added Japanese and Dutch language support
  • Added 6 new Server and Chef outfit sets

Changes

  • Optimized some code in the kitchen menu UI and furniture placement.
  • Adjusted Customer and Player sprites

Bug fixes

  • Separated UI SFX from Master volume settings.
  • Fixed an issue where furniture setup mode would be laggy with multiple players.
  • The names of characters in scene clips are now being translated.
  • “-99 player disconnected” bug fixed when player controller disconnected.

Other
We’ve mostly been working on the Switch port this month.

Happy cooking!

