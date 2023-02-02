Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.008):
- upgraded steamworks net version
- fixed wrong build fail times shown on client
- fixed power system coop bug with turret
- fixed power system coop bug when loading game
- fixed pool billiard update function
- added simple auto repair function for save files
- some smaller fixes and updates
I have to say, it seems like there were a few more fixes to do which got reported a bit later, because they were related to the power system.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update