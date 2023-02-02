 Skip to content

AColony update for 2 February 2023

v0.1.008

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.008):

  • upgraded steamworks net version
  • fixed wrong build fail times shown on client
  • fixed power system coop bug with turret
  • fixed power system coop bug when loading game
  • fixed pool billiard update function
  • added simple auto repair function for save files
  • some smaller fixes and updates

I have to say, it seems like there were a few more fixes to do which got reported a bit later, because they were related to the power system.

Cheers!

