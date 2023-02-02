Hi everyone,

a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.008):

upgraded steamworks net version

fixed wrong build fail times shown on client

fixed power system coop bug with turret

fixed power system coop bug when loading game

fixed pool billiard update function

added simple auto repair function for save files

some smaller fixes and updates

I have to say, it seems like there were a few more fixes to do which got reported a bit later, because they were related to the power system.

Cheers!