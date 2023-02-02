2/2/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10465699 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 22:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update quick for the game. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a few tileset pathing issues

Changes & Additions:

Doubled the time for all important messages during system hacking to wait before closing (It was originally 2.5 seconds, for some reason, it got switched to 1.25 seconds when I uploaded the original update containing the system hacking, but now it is back to 2.5 seconds and this feels like a good amount of time to me - let me know what you guys think - the idea behind making the messages automatically disappear after that amount of time is to prevent the player from repeatedly having to hit the continue key in order to proceed because I tried it like that originally and it was incredibly annoying)

Added handling for the new "Kickstart Kit" DLC (Completely optional - relax - It's also only going to be $1.99 for people who want to help me out) which will release within the next week or so (It's just a DLC to help me make a bit more money to make sure I can keep development going and pay my bills and it awards your character some extra stuff to kickstart your adventures in Slade City)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː