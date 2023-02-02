- Minimum save file version is now 1.2.4
- Fixed: Audio plays at slightly different speeds on different computers.
- Fixed: Charm bar incorrectly displays guaranteed charm when it is merely very likely.
- Balance: Adjusted the formula used to calculate how much XP is required to level up so that monsters with higher power tend to require more XP to level up.
- Backend: Upgraded pygame from 2.1.2 to 2.1.3.dev8
- Backend: Upgraded tcod from 13.1.0 to 15.0.0
- Backend: Upgrade numpy from 1.21.4 to 1.21.6
Procemon update for 2 February 2023
Update 1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update