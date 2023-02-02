 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Procemon update for 2 February 2023

Update 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10465627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minimum save file version is now 1.2.4
  • Fixed: Audio plays at slightly different speeds on different computers.
  • Fixed: Charm bar incorrectly displays guaranteed charm when it is merely very likely.
  • Balance: Adjusted the formula used to calculate how much XP is required to level up so that monsters with higher power tend to require more XP to level up.
  • Backend: Upgraded pygame from 2.1.2 to 2.1.3.dev8
  • Backend: Upgraded tcod from 13.1.0 to 15.0.0
  • Backend: Upgrade numpy from 1.21.4 to 1.21.6

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058383
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link