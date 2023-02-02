This new update adds new features!
New Building System:
It is now possible to create buildings for the tribe!
Each building adds a small improvement to your camp.
The buildings available in this update are:
- Torch: Illuminates the darkness!
- Fire: Allows resting and illuminates the darkness.
- Totem: Increases daily fervor by +5.
- Hut: Increases tribe space by +1.
- Corral: Provides +1 food per day but eliminates a space for hunters.
- Cuksee Fruit Orchard: Provides +1 food per day but eliminates a space for gatherers.
New Tutorial and Task System
The tribe's shaman can now give you tasks. At first these tasks serve as mini-tutorials for new players but once these small tasks are completed, the shaman may give you a task to perform during the day. These tasks are rewarded with fervor points for the tribe.
Misc:
- Trees now give more wood
- Large rocks give more stone
- It is now possible to collect seeds. Look for them in the tall grass.
- It is now possible to collect Cuksee Fruit. They can be found throughout the Aurk Valley.
- Improved some collisions with objects.
- Possibility to freely move the camera when the leader of your tribe dies in an assault.
- Added more Steam achievements.
Changed files in this update