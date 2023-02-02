This new update adds new features!

New Building System:

It is now possible to create buildings for the tribe!

Each building adds a small improvement to your camp.

The buildings available in this update are:

Torch: Illuminates the darkness!

Fire: Allows resting and illuminates the darkness.

Totem: Increases daily fervor by +5.

Hut: Increases tribe space by +1.

Corral: Provides +1 food per day but eliminates a space for hunters.

Cuksee Fruit Orchard: Provides +1 food per day but eliminates a space for gatherers.

New Tutorial and Task System

The tribe's shaman can now give you tasks. At first these tasks serve as mini-tutorials for new players but once these small tasks are completed, the shaman may give you a task to perform during the day. These tasks are rewarded with fervor points for the tribe.

Misc: