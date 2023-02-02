 Skip to content

Tribu update for 2 February 2023

v1.1.0

Build 10465626

This new update adds new features!

New Building System:

It is now possible to create buildings for the tribe!
Each building adds a small improvement to your camp.

The buildings available in this update are:

  • Torch: Illuminates the darkness!
  • Fire: Allows resting and illuminates the darkness.
  • Totem: Increases daily fervor by +5.
  • Hut: Increases tribe space by +1.
  • Corral: Provides +1 food per day but eliminates a space for hunters.
  • Cuksee Fruit Orchard: Provides +1 food per day but eliminates a space for gatherers.
New Tutorial and Task System

The tribe's shaman can now give you tasks. At first these tasks serve as mini-tutorials for new players but once these small tasks are completed, the shaman may give you a task to perform during the day. These tasks are rewarded with fervor points for the tribe.

Misc:
  • Trees now give more wood
  • Large rocks give more stone
  • It is now possible to collect seeds. Look for them in the tall grass.
  • It is now possible to collect Cuksee Fruit. They can be found throughout the Aurk Valley.
  • Improved some collisions with objects.
  • Possibility to freely move the camera when the leader of your tribe dies in an assault.
  • Added more Steam achievements.

