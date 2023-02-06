New Update v0.9.28!

Dear Destroyer fans,

As we keep on working to bring you version 1.0, most of our programming efforts are focused on providing the best campaign experience that we can deliver. In the meantime, we have upgraded our project to a more recent Unity version in order to enhance the visuals and make the most of the technological solutions available to us at the moment.

Therefore, our new update mostly focuses on the visual side of things - new sky, new volumetric clouds, enhanced VFX, and a new performance mode to allow for smoother running on older machines (full list of upgrades below). Please rest assured, however, that future updates will once again introduce significant gameplay upgrades, and, among them, even a few that will be utilized in the campaign that is to come.

That is not to say we have not improved any gameplay aspects - the new update brings a complete overhaul of the CBDR system and we are confident that with its next iteration, we will be able to implement collision avoidance. This will make for a much less stressful experience when hunting with other escorts, which has been a challenge so far. So yes, we are definitely on track to tackle this issue and our programmers are working on it as I am typing these words.

Another thing we are preoccupied with is a complete overhaul of the U-boat controller which should allow us to further improve enemy behavior. Yes, we have already made numerous corrections thanks to your feedback, but we continue to work on this aspect as there are always things that we can (and will) improve. Sadly, we are also certain that regardless of what we do, there will always be voices in the community complaining about U-boats making 20 knots when submerged and making turns on the spot… Well, there is only one thing we can ask those players to do: please send us screenshots of your DRT as a proof, or it didn’t happen ;)

Anyhow, we are very pleased that Destroyer is becoming bigger and better every day, and we are also happy that it has just become prettier. As usual, you can find the full list of upgrades below.

Happy hunting!

Artur Salwarowski

Destroyer Lead Designer

Iron Wolf Studio