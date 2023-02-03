Patch 0.5.056

Another weekly patch to squash some bugs, further improve our game save system, and add in a new settings option.

There will be some bigger than usual download sizes for the next couple of patches while we are rebundling our game files.

This is so future updates can all have smaller download sizes for everyone, but to get them smaller, they first need to get a bit bigger, then smaller again. Sorry!

We will also be releasing the 6-month roadmap later today. Keep an eye out for a Steam post and blog post outlining it.

+ New additions and changes this patch:

Further additions to the new save file backup system.

Added new option in settings menu to toggle the default screen the game will play on

.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: