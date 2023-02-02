 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 2 February 2023

A new item has appeared in Kalindraur (if you have completed Kazimar's quest)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Be sure to talk to Kazimar about it once you pick up the keyword by moving close to it.
From now on, Obelisks and other means of gaining stat boosts will keep those points separately from respeccing. However for those of you grandfathered in this will only apply to new stat bonuses gained through other means.

  • Gain access to the "respec"tacle after completing Kazimar's quest
  • Fixed issue when casting effects on NPC (allies)
  • Forging change: Cost for armor increase is now current armor level.
    Iron: Raise armor by 1 (stacks)
    Silver: Raise armor by 1, reduce weight by 1 (stacks)
    Corundum: Raise armor by 2 (stacks)
  • Fixed addding enchantment modArmor rating twice

