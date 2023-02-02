Farworld Updates Alpha1-6d to 6h

Share · View all patches · Build 10465339 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 21:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Pioneers,

please enjoy the current update series!

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6h

Performance improvement: Reduced overhead of many NPCs checking storage quantities in their AI calculations

Performance improvement: Added a preload scene to preload certain prefabs that caused a long initial pause on first load

Performance improvement: Reduced length of pauses when the game saves

Weenie improvement: Weenie now unfollows after a certain distance

Added notification that research is inactive

Updated parallaxes

Fixed issue that would break the dropship and could prevent the travel sequence from completing in the cockpit UI

Fixed several issues related to sounds from another world/environment playing in the current one

Fixed issue that caused blueprints attached to background blocks to incorrectly report missing materials and never complete

Fixed issue that caused selection tool to stop working after pressing Esc + exceptions when hiding controller hints

Fixed item counts being hidden on items dropped in world

Fixed markers in minimap and arrows on sides of screen having incorrect positions

Fixed issue that could potentially cause players with slower computers to lose run speed if their framerate stuttered

Fixed issue that caused NPCs to snag on ladders if a ladder was in the way when coming out of a ledge climb

Fixed issue that caused a 1 block climb to be ignored by pathing if a 3 block high ledge jump could be reached from the same jumping point

Fixed issue that would cause NPCs to open doors of small shacks then jump on the roof to get to the other side instead of just walking through the door

Fixed issue that could cause NPCs to refuse to climb a 1 block high ledge if it fell on an unlucky world position, ruining streams – and lives

Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping off certain ledges if they fell on an unlucky world position

Fixed various issues preventing NPCs from jumping straight down from a ladder to a platform or seeing a path down from a ladder

Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping up from a ladder to a platform above

Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping up from a platform to a ladder above

Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping down from a ladder to an unconnected ladder below

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6g

Updated player skin and skin color palettes

Updated pickaxe swing animation and smear

Major performance improvement: Prevented constant recalculation of static UI layout when camera moves

Major performance improvement: Moved terrain mesh generation to worker threads

Major performance improvement: Temporarily deactivate NPCs (raiders, etc) that are far from any players

Reduced overhead of NPC door block detection when many NPCs are active

Reduced performance impact of many NPCs searching for nearby corpses (butchering)

Improved performance of grounding checks on humanoid entities

Fixed ballooning CPU usage in the late game on server when sorting chunks for update as players and NPCs become more numerous

Fixed issue that could cause the dropship or traveling players to despawn unexpectedly

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6f

Updated stone textures

Fixed issues with drill use for NPCs due to incorrect range checking

Added moving stars backdrop animation for ship travel

Fixed issue with display of landing pad construction progress in multiplayer

Lowered hostile spawn rates

Fixed issues with dropship travel transitions sometimes leading to hangs or disappearing dropship entities

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6e

The “A Way Out?” research now shows a minimap quest marker that pinpoints the factory

Updated Dirt and Granite to new connected texture format

Updated fonts in various dialogs

Updated seed and fertilizer icons

Underground Factory boss now plays an activation sound

Circuit boards are now faster to craft and slightly cheaper, plus have double the yield when crafting

Added Telescope (furniture)

Tutorial is now hidden while other UI is open

Reduced crafting time on Simple Meal

Build skill is now correctly accounted for when building the dropship

Up to 3 NPCs can now work on a landing pad at the same time instead of 1

Pickaxes will no longer target Z-doors

Fixed Bloom and Fog not being enabled by default when users first start the game

Fixed issues with cleanup of parachute and rocket boots in multiplayer

Fixed incorrect pistol fire rate

Fixed issue that caused mining/construction orders to be cleared if new orders were dragged on top of them

Fixed issue that caused construction sites to disappear

Fixed issue that prevented dropship from being built

Fixed an issue with the accumulation of building materials on the landing pad

Fixed several issues related to holding entities in dropships

Fixed dropship sometimes deleting itself on the server in multiplayer

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6d

Fixed issue that allowed users with a non-English OS to see unfinished translations

Social Media

Can’t get enough Farworld? Itching for the next colony? Try one of our communities and social media platforms!

Our Discord is our main community hub: look for people to play Farworld with there!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Asntr8e

Our other spaces are regularly updated:

Twitter: @FarworldPioneer

Developer Twitter: @igloosoftgames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FarworldPioneers/

Subreddit: r/FarworldPioneers