Farworld Updates Alpha1-6d to 6h

Pioneers,
please enjoy the current update series!
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6h
- Performance improvement: Reduced overhead of many NPCs checking storage quantities in their AI calculations
- Performance improvement: Added a preload scene to preload certain prefabs that caused a long initial pause on first load
- Performance improvement: Reduced length of pauses when the game saves
- Weenie improvement: Weenie now unfollows after a certain distance
- Added notification that research is inactive
- Updated parallaxes
- Fixed issue that would break the dropship and could prevent the travel sequence from completing in the cockpit UI
- Fixed several issues related to sounds from another world/environment playing in the current one
- Fixed issue that caused blueprints attached to background blocks to incorrectly report missing materials and never complete
- Fixed issue that caused selection tool to stop working after pressing Esc + exceptions when hiding controller hints
- Fixed item counts being hidden on items dropped in world
- Fixed markers in minimap and arrows on sides of screen having incorrect positions
- Fixed issue that could potentially cause players with slower computers to lose run speed if their framerate stuttered
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs to snag on ladders if a ladder was in the way when coming out of a ledge climb
- Fixed issue that caused a 1 block climb to be ignored by pathing if a 3 block high ledge jump could be reached from the same jumping point
- Fixed issue that would cause NPCs to open doors of small shacks then jump on the roof to get to the other side instead of just walking through the door
- Fixed issue that could cause NPCs to refuse to climb a 1 block high ledge if it fell on an unlucky world position, ruining streams – and lives
- Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping off certain ledges if they fell on an unlucky world position
- Fixed various issues preventing NPCs from jumping straight down from a ladder to a platform or seeing a path down from a ladder
- Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping up from a ladder to a platform above
- Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping up from a platform to a ladder above
- Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from jumping down from a ladder to an unconnected ladder below
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6g
- Updated player skin and skin color palettes
- Updated pickaxe swing animation and smear
- Major performance improvement: Prevented constant recalculation of static UI layout when camera moves
- Major performance improvement: Moved terrain mesh generation to worker threads
- Major performance improvement: Temporarily deactivate NPCs (raiders, etc) that are far from any players
- Reduced overhead of NPC door block detection when many NPCs are active
- Reduced performance impact of many NPCs searching for nearby corpses (butchering)
- Improved performance of grounding checks on humanoid entities
- Fixed ballooning CPU usage in the late game on server when sorting chunks for update as players and NPCs become more numerous
- Fixed issue that could cause the dropship or traveling players to despawn unexpectedly
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6f
- Updated stone textures
- Fixed issues with drill use for NPCs due to incorrect range checking
- Added moving stars backdrop animation for ship travel
- Fixed issue with display of landing pad construction progress in multiplayer
- Lowered hostile spawn rates
- Fixed issues with dropship travel transitions sometimes leading to hangs or disappearing dropship entities
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6e
- The “A Way Out?” research now shows a minimap quest marker that pinpoints the factory
- Updated Dirt and Granite to new connected texture format
- Updated fonts in various dialogs
- Updated seed and fertilizer icons
- Underground Factory boss now plays an activation sound
- Circuit boards are now faster to craft and slightly cheaper, plus have double the yield when crafting
- Added Telescope (furniture)
- Tutorial is now hidden while other UI is open
- Reduced crafting time on Simple Meal
- Build skill is now correctly accounted for when building the dropship
- Up to 3 NPCs can now work on a landing pad at the same time instead of 1
- Pickaxes will no longer target Z-doors
- Fixed Bloom and Fog not being enabled by default when users first start the game
- Fixed issues with cleanup of parachute and rocket boots in multiplayer
- Fixed incorrect pistol fire rate
- Fixed issue that caused mining/construction orders to be cleared if new orders were dragged on top of them
- Fixed issue that caused construction sites to disappear
- Fixed issue that prevented dropship from being built
- Fixed an issue with the accumulation of building materials on the landing pad
- Fixed several issues related to holding entities in dropships
- Fixed dropship sometimes deleting itself on the server in multiplayer
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-6d
- Fixed issue that allowed users with a non-English OS to see unfinished translations
