Game Update: 3 February 2023 - 10465278

Hey Fight Fans,

In our first update we've focused on addressing some of the top bugs and issues impacting the player experience. We'll continue to monitor feedback as we look at what to tackle next, so please keep sharing your thoughts with us.

Below are the patch notes for the update shipped on 3 February 2023 - 10465278. There's also some additional info about the known issues and what we're continuing to focus on over the next few weeks.

Bug Fixes

Players should no longer receive a loss on their record if their opponent disconnects from an online ranked match.

Fighters should no longer have miscoloured or overly bright hair for players using some lower video settings options.

Players should now be able to use the left bumper to block the body while playing simulation mode.

Players will no longer see debug text when first loading leaderboards.

Changes

Players that routinely disconnect from online fights will now be assigned a 'poor sportmanship' score. This will impact their ability to queue with players that aren't routinely disconnecting from online fights. Players that reach 'poor sportsmanship' can reduce their poor sportsmanship score by ensuring they finish more online matches. Players that are disconnecting from online matches too often will be warned that they're almost at 'poor sportsmanship' status, and players will be notified when their poor sportsmanship score is high enough to place them in low-priority online queues.

We've removed 5 of the 10 available weight divisions from ranked and casual online play. All 10 weight divisions remain accessible in online custom lobbies and offline play. This is in an effort to help you find more quality matches when you search online. With 10 weight divisions in both ranked and casual queues, players are split across 20 different queues which can make it difficult for players in less popular regions or weight divisions to find an opponent with a stable connection. Halving this should increase the likelihood that a match you play online will have a stable connection.

The 5 weight divisions we removed from ranked and casual online play are: Cruiserweight, Light Heavyweight, Women's Welterweight, Featherweight, and Bantamweight.

We understand that this may be frustrating for some players who may be unable to choose some of their favourite fighters in these queues. This is just a first step and we'll work on implementing a more elegant solution that reintroduces these weight divisions over time.

Added additional resolution options:3440x1080, 2560x1080, 1024x756

Increased number of players visible on leaderboard pages from 19 to 20.

Boxer Changes