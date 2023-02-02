 Skip to content

The Maze update for 2 February 2023

Change Gameplay Settings during Runs

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Now it's possible to change Gameplay Settings during Runs, such as setting the grab item mode to toogle or hold, blood, haptics and character voice/grunts.
  • Made the in game menu bigger and easier to read.
  • Set the Ultra Graphic settings pixels from 1.1 to 1.05.
  • Part of the blood stream liquid physics after destroying opponents body parts seemed to be "attached" to the opponent, moving in an unnatural way.
  • Decreased all Melee damage by about 40% (remembering that in the future I will make bullets way harder to get).

