Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Now it's possible to change Gameplay Settings during Runs, such as setting the grab item mode to toogle or hold, blood, haptics and character voice/grunts.
- Made the in game menu bigger and easier to read.
- Set the Ultra Graphic settings pixels from 1.1 to 1.05.
- Part of the blood stream liquid physics after destroying opponents body parts seemed to be "attached" to the opponent, moving in an unnatural way.
- Decreased all Melee damage by about 40% (remembering that in the future I will make bullets way harder to get).
Changed files in this update