Cosmic Ascension update for 2 February 2023

Patch 1.301

Patch 1.301 · Build 10464849

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Waypoints added
  • Showcase mode added
  • Graphical upgrades
  • Temporary Ability "Repulsion" changed, now has a number of charges and targets a single nearby enemy|
  • Temporary buffs and enemy drops now slowly float towards the player
  • Enforcers are now killable and not a guaranteed player death
  • Movement redone, all ships have a slightly different feel
  • Temporary abilities slightly balanced
  • Stats slightly balanced
  • All enemy stats increased by 1% based on Zone Level
  • All enemies now slightly scale with Player Level
  • Early game drop rates for temporary buffs buffed
  • Mid game drop rates for temporary buffs slightly buffed

