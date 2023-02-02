- Waypoints added
- Showcase mode added
- Graphical upgrades
- Temporary Ability "Repulsion" changed, now has a number of charges and targets a single nearby enemy|
- Temporary buffs and enemy drops now slowly float towards the player
- Enforcers are now killable and not a guaranteed player death
- Movement redone, all ships have a slightly different feel
- Temporary abilities slightly balanced
- Stats slightly balanced
- All enemy stats increased by 1% based on Zone Level
- All enemies now slightly scale with Player Level
- Early game drop rates for temporary buffs buffed
- Mid game drop rates for temporary buffs slightly buffed
Cosmic Ascension update for 2 February 2023
Patch 1.301
Patchnotes via Steam Community
