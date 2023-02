Share · View all patches · Build 10464829 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 20:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes:

Fixed False Car keeping festive hat on

Fixed some Portals Showing "Collect all cars" message when it shouldn't

Note: The quit game button has been disabled for "4-6" seconds as a safe guard. Quitting the game to fast while the game loads your saved game could cause a loss of progression.