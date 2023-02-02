February 2 Update

Additions:
-Headshots! (took this long to add this obvious feature because of difficulty balance considerations);
-New character models implemented on the cutscenes;
-Dialogue images now feature the new character models;
Misc:
-Player bullets now home in on moving targets (provided the targets were accurately shot at), to make aiming more reliable;
-Fixed the following bugs I accidentally created in the last update: drone powerup not shooting, incorrect zombie and player death sounds, dash kick animation not playing;
Bug Fixes:
-Cave generators instantiating dozens of explosions upon being destroyed by shotgun hits, creating an ear violating sound;
-Bullets vanishing in the battle rooms located in the caves;
