February 2 Update

Additions:

-Headshots! (took this long to add this obvious feature because of difficulty balance considerations);

-New character models implemented on the cutscenes;

-Dialogue images now feature the new character models;

Misc:

-Player bullets now home in on moving targets (provided the targets were accurately shot at), to make aiming more reliable;

-Fixed the following bugs I accidentally created in the last update: drone powerup not shooting, incorrect zombie and player death sounds, dash kick animation not playing;

Bug Fixes:

-Cave generators instantiating dozens of explosions upon being destroyed by shotgun hits, creating an ear violating sound;

-Bullets vanishing in the battle rooms located in the caves;