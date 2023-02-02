Golfie 1.0.10 Patch Notes

What's New:
- Added Hazard Damage option in multiplayer lobby settings for toggling damage from course hazards (water, lava, axes, the void)
- Placeable objects no can no longer be placed on top of the hole
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to phase through placed walls if very close to the hole
- Fixed an issue where teleporting while on a moving platform wouldn't work as expected
- Fixed soft-lock issues with Scavenger
- Fixed an issue where spawned objects (most often dungeon axes) could stay frozen in place
- Fixed another soft-lock issue with Sticky Paste
- Fixed an issue where quitting a multiplayer run while the sinking death animation is active could crash the game
Changed files in this update