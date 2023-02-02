 Skip to content

Golfie update for 2 February 2023

Golfie 1.0.10 Patch Notes

What's New:

  • Added Hazard Damage option in multiplayer lobby settings for toggling damage from course hazards (water, lava, axes, the void)
  • Placeable objects no can no longer be placed on top of the hole
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to phase through placed walls if very close to the hole
  • Fixed an issue where teleporting while on a moving platform wouldn't work as expected
  • Fixed soft-lock issues with Scavenger
  • Fixed an issue where spawned objects (most often dungeon axes) could stay frozen in place
  • Fixed another soft-lock issue with Sticky Paste
  • Fixed an issue where quitting a multiplayer run while the sinking death animation is active could crash the game

