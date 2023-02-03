This updates the game to version 7.5 of Ren'Py, fixing the broken Steam Achievements bug where achievements were not being rewards through Steam. Reloading old saves may trigger missing achievements. New game plays will reward achievements as they are earned now.
Foul Play update for 3 February 2023
Fix for Steam Achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
