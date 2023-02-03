 Skip to content

Foul Play update for 3 February 2023

Fix for Steam Achievements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This updates the game to version 7.5 of Ren'Py, fixing the broken Steam Achievements bug where achievements were not being rewards through Steam. Reloading old saves may trigger missing achievements. New game plays will reward achievements as they are earned now.

Foul Play Content Depot 1600931
