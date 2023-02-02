Hotfix 0.43.2 (Noxious Machinery, Corrupted Caravan)

Share · View all patches · Build 10464607 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 20:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

An update without a hotfix is like a cake without icing. And we just released the icing.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with the Noxious Machinery Glade Event killing villagers right after activation

Fixed a bug with the Corrupted Caravan Glade Event spawning an incorrect number of Blightrot Cysts.

Fixed a bug with the Corrupted Caravan spawning Blightrot Cysts right after activation.

Fixed an issue with the Noxious Machinery having a very short timer to complete the event.

Fixed a bug with the Drainage Mole Glade Event not disappearing when completed.

Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree Glade Event penalty not being removed after solving the event.

Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree Glade Event working effect not being cleared correctly.

Fixed an incorrect tooltip description for the Prestige 1 difficulty.

Thank you for your swift and detailed reports!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games