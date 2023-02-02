 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Against the Storm update for 2 February 2023

Hotfix 0.43.2 (Noxious Machinery, Corrupted Caravan)

Share · View all patches · Build 10464607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

An update without a hotfix is like a cake without icing. And we just released the icing.

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug with the Noxious Machinery Glade Event killing villagers right after activation
  • Fixed a bug with the Corrupted Caravan Glade Event spawning an incorrect number of Blightrot Cysts.
  • Fixed a bug with the Corrupted Caravan spawning Blightrot Cysts right after activation.
  • Fixed an issue with the Noxious Machinery having a very short timer to complete the event.
  • Fixed a bug with the Drainage Mole Glade Event not disappearing when completed.
  • Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree Glade Event penalty not being removed after solving the event.
  • Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree Glade Event working effect not being cleared correctly.
  • Fixed an incorrect tooltip description for the Prestige 1 difficulty.

Thank you for your swift and detailed reports!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1336491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link