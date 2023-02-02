Hotfix 0.43.2 (Noxious Machinery, Corrupted Caravan)

Greetings, Viceroys!
An update without a hotfix is like a cake without icing. And we just released the icing.
Changelog:
- Fixed a bug with the Noxious Machinery Glade Event killing villagers right after activation
- Fixed a bug with the Corrupted Caravan Glade Event spawning an incorrect number of Blightrot Cysts.
- Fixed a bug with the Corrupted Caravan spawning Blightrot Cysts right after activation.
- Fixed an issue with the Noxious Machinery having a very short timer to complete the event.
- Fixed a bug with the Drainage Mole Glade Event not disappearing when completed.
- Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree Glade Event penalty not being removed after solving the event.
- Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree Glade Event working effect not being cleared correctly.
- Fixed an incorrect tooltip description for the Prestige 1 difficulty.
Thank you for your swift and detailed reports!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
Changed files in this update