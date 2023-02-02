Patch notes: B 0.2.04.011

The following bugs were fixed:
Fixed the error at the end of the emergency stop.
Fixed AO error in the help for "Extract the Control Rods until the reaction starts".
Fixed bug when transporting fuel from depot to reactor core.
Made various improvements and fixes to AO routines to prevent bugs in certain circumstances.
The following items are added enhancements:
Removed the main tray plates from the control room controls, giving it a polished look and maintaining a sense of continuity between all controls.
The operation of the video surveillance system was modified. Enabling the surveillance camera should now not affect performance as much as before (camera framerate adjusts to game performance level).
Removed unnecessary files to reduce the size of the game installation.
