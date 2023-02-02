 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 2 February 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.04.011

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed the error at the end of the emergency stop.

  • Fixed AO error in the help for "Extract the Control Rods until the reaction starts".

  • Fixed bug when transporting fuel from depot to reactor core.

  • Made various improvements and fixes to AO routines to prevent bugs in certain circumstances.

The following items are added enhancements:

  • Removed the main tray plates from the control room controls, giving it a polished look and maintaining a sense of continuity between all controls.

  • The operation of the video surveillance system was modified. Enabling the surveillance camera should now not affect performance as much as before (camera framerate adjusts to game performance level).

  • Removed unnecessary files to reduce the size of the game installation.

