RPG Architect update for 2 February 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Patchnotes
  • Orthographic projection fixed.
  • Database remembers location while RPG Architect is open.
  • Fixed issue with rendering battle regions in the editor.
  • Added Game Data Source.
  • Fixed an issue with rendering in the Game Over scene.
  • Fixed several bugs with the Adjust Camera command.
  • Performance improvements in some UI's.
  • Updated sample project for small bug.

Changed files in this update

