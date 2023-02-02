- Orthographic projection fixed.
- Database remembers location while RPG Architect is open.
- Fixed issue with rendering battle regions in the editor.
- Added Game Data Source.
- Fixed an issue with rendering in the Game Over scene.
- Fixed several bugs with the Adjust Camera command.
- Performance improvements in some UI's.
- Updated sample project for small bug.
RPG Architect update for 2 February 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
